FBI found Ghislaine Maxwell using mobile-phone data

Published
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was tracked down by the FBI using data from her mobile phone, a court document reveals.

Ms Maxwell was arrested on 2 July during a raid on her secluded mansion in New Hampshire.

She was located using global-positioning-system (GPS) data from a phone that had made calls to her lawyer, sister and husband.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking minors.

Epstein died in a prison cell, in August 2019, awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, more than a decade after he was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

media captionNew York attorney: Ghislaine Maxwell "helped exploit girls as young as 14 years old"

The document, first reported by the Daily Beast, forms part of a search-warrant application, to find and arrest Ms Maxwell, who had a relationship with Epstein in the 1990s.

It reveals how US authorities obtained a warrant to grant access to GPS and historic location data on the phone, registered under the name "G Max".

The FBI then obtained a further warrant to use a "stingray" device to send and receive signals from nearby phones.

The size of a briefcase, the technology helps to give a more accurate location of a phone and identifying information.

But the method is controversial as it can also gather information about the phones of bystanders nearby.

FBI agents used mobile-phone data to trace Ghislaine Maxwell to her mansion in Bradford, New Hampshire

Ms Maxwell has twice been denied bail on charges of procuring under-age girls for Epstein between 1994 and 1997.

Her trial is due to begin in July.

Epstein sex-trafficking case: Timeline

2005: One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, aged 14, reports him to the police in Palm Beach

2006: Epstein is charged with unlawful sex acts with a minor

2007: A plea deal is struck - instead of facing federal sex-trafficking charges, Epstein pleads guilty to two charges of soliciting prostitution, including with a minor

2008: Epstein gets an 18-month sentence following the plea deal

November 2018: The Miami Herald publishes an explosive investigation into Epstein, the plea deal, and the dozens of women alleging abuse

July 2019: Epstein is arrested again, accused of sex trafficking of under-age girls over a number of years

August 2019: Epstein is found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial

2 July 2020: Ghislaine Maxwell is arrested by the FBI at her New Hampshire home

14 July 2020: Ms Maxwell pleads not guilty to charges of trafficking minors for Epstein and is denied bail

