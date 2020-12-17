Facebook and Instagram disable features in Europe
Facebook has disabled several features in its Messenger and Instagram apps for people in Europe, to comply with a change in privacy rules.
From 21 December, messaging apps will fall under EU rules known as the ePrivacy directive.
But Facebook has not explained why it has had to switch off polls, selfie stickers and other interactive options.
The social network has simply said it was working to change them so it could bring them back.
Among the features to have been disabled for some users are group polls and the ability to set nicknames for friends on Messenger.
The sharing of augmented-reality face filters via direct message on Instagram has also been switched off in Europe.
Messaging and calling options on Instagram and Messenger are not currently affected by the changes.
There's nothing in the ePrivacy directive that bans the use of fun stickers or polls in messaging apps, so Facebook's move to disable them is a bit puzzling.
So is its vague notification stating "some features not available", which leaves more questions than it answers.
What were Instagram and Messenger polls and selfie stickers doing that did not comply with the new rules?
The ePrivacy directive prohibits the interception or surveillance of communications and related metadata without explicit consent from those involved.
It is possible that some of Facebook's features processed chat messages in a way that did not respect the new rules.
For example, email services are not allowed to scan messages to show personalised advertisements without permission from the account holder.
So, in the last few weeks, Google's Gmail has prompted its users to opt in or out of "smart features" such as sentence prediction, which requires the text to be scanned.
Facebook hopes the features will return. Why had it not adapted them already? EU laws do not pop up unexpectedly overnight.