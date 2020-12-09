Currys PC World agrees to honour Black Friday prices of cancelled orders
By Leo Kelion
Technology desk editor
- Published
Currys PC World has said that customers who lost out on Black Friday deals because it cancelled their orders will be able to buy the goods again at the same discounted prices.
The electronics retailer has blamed a website glitch for causing it to lose at least some of the sales involved.
Its pledge comes after the BBC reported cases of shoppers being told they would have to reorder and pay the full cost.
The firm said it had yet to quantify how many people had been affected.
"We will be honouring promotional prices for any customer who placed an order between 25 November and 1 December and received an email confirmation of purchase but then had the order cancelled," a spokeswoman told the BBC.
"If we are out of stock on their item of choice we will give the customer a 10% discount off a similar product."
The company added that a form would be added to its website by the end of Thursday to help those who qualify resolve the matter.
More to follow