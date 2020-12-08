Competition and Markets Authority plans tailored rules for tech giants
The UK is set to issue Facebook, Google and the other tech giants sets of rules customised to each firm, and penalise them if they fail to obey.
The tailored codes of conduct is part of a plan unveiled by the Competition and Markets Authority, which it says would "proactively shape the behaviour" of the companies.
The CMA intends to create a Digital Markets Unit within itself to draw up the rules and govern compliance.
However, legislation is required.
The intention is for the new unit to become operational in April, but it will only gain the powers it requires if MPs vote to grant them, and that may not happen until 2022.
In the meantime, lobbyists from the tech firms are likely try to limit its reach.
