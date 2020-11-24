Amazon Sidewalk comes to UK
An Amazon service which uses customers' individual broadband accounts to create a neighbourhood-wide network for local devices to use, is being rolled out in the UK.
The Amazon Sidewalk network can be accessed by devices up to 500m (0.3 miles) away if the home wi-fi is out of reach or not working.
It means that Amazon-branded smart doorbells and security cameras can still function without a connection.
It was originally announced in 2019.
It will arrive in the form of a software update and owners of devices which can use it - including the Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo - have to opt out of being part of it.
Only certain Amazon devices will be able to access it - not, for example, individual smartphones.
Amazon has been emailing those who are eligible.
It says in the email that Sidewalk "uses a small portion of your internet bandwidth" for the service.
"Sidewalk can also extend the coverage for Sidewalk-enabled devices, such as Ring smart lights and pet and object trackers, so they can stay connected and continue to work over longer distances," it adds.
Security researcher Kevin Beaumont tweeted that the firm appeared to be offering only very limited access to other people's broadband connections.
"It isn't blindly allowing anybody to browse the internet from your connection," he said.
Amazon has published a paper outlining Sidewalk's security set-up.
However, Prof Alan Woodward, a cyber-security expert from Surrey University, said he thought people should not be added to the network by default.
"I think you should opt in rather than opt out of these things," he said.
"It feels wrong not knowing what your device is connected to."