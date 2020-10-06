BBC News

Trump Covid post deleted by Facebook and hidden by Twitter

Published
image copyrightReuters/Facebook

Facebook has deleted a post in which President Trump had claimed Covid-19 was "less lethal" than the flu.

Mr Trump is at the White House after three days of hospital treatment having tested positive for the virus.

He wrote the US had "learned to live with" flu season, "just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

Twitter hid the same message behind a warning about "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information".

Users have to click past the alert to read the tweet.

"We remove incorrect information about the severity of Covid-19, and have now removed this post," said Andy Stone, policy communications manager at Facebook.

image copyrightTwitter
image captionUsers do not see Trump's tweet in his timeline unless they click on the View link

An exact mortality rate for Covid-19 is not known, but it is thought to be substantially higher - possible 10 times or more - than most flu strains, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This is the second time that Facebook has deleted a post from the president. Twitter has intervened more often with deletions and warnings.

Both social networks have vowed to combat potentially dangerous misinformation around the virus.

More to follow

