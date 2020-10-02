Airbnb blocks US Halloween bookings over party fears
Airbnb will prohibit one-night bookings in the US and Canada over Halloween.
The platform was concerned the properties were being targeted for large Halloween house parties.
A spokesperson for the company said the actions were designed to "help protect" communities from Covid.
Guests and hosts who have had their bookings cancelled will be reimbursed, and Airbnb's neighbourhood support line will be on call throughout the weekend to respond to complaints.
The company said it would also deploy more stringent restrictions on two and three night reservations that may pose a heightened risk for parties.
It will also "significantly expand" restrictions on last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.
Guests will be subject to removal from Airbnb or legal action if they violate Airbnb's rules.
The action comes a year after a deadly shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda, California.
Five people were killed at an unauthorised Halloween party.
Airbnb said the reasoning for the move was a reaction to Covid-19.
The company said it wanted to "do our part to help protect public health in North America in this particular moment".
