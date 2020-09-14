BBC News

OnePlus buds seized as 'fake Apple AirPods' by US customs

Published
image copyrightCBP
image captionCBP posted these images of "counterfeit Apple Airpods"
Thousands of "counterfeit Apple AirPod earbuds" seized entering the US by customs officials appear to be genuine wireless earphones made by OnePlus.
"That's not an Apple," Customs and Border Protection (CBP) tweeted.
And an accompanying press release lauded "the vigilance and commitment to mission success" of the officers.
But the photograph tweeted by CBP clearly shows OnePlus-branded earphones. And OnePlus simply replied on Twitter: "Hey, give those back."

'Various dangers'

Officers at John F Kennedy International Airport had seized 2,000 "counterfeit Apple AirPod earbuds from Hong Kong destined for Nevada", CBP said.
"CBP officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis," the New York field operations director added.
"If the merchandise were genuine", the press release said, the earphones would be worth $398,000 (£310,000) or $199 a pair.
But OnePlus's earphones sell for less than half that amount.

Related Topics

  • Copyright
  • United States
  • Apple

More on this story

  • Apple's new AirPods have Siri built-in

    Published
    20 March 2019

  • Google Pixel Buds: 'Hissing' bugs those with good hearing

    Published
    19 July

  • Heads up - why tech is in a race for your face

    Published
    26 September 2019

  • Amazon warns Alexa Echo Buds earphones pose overheating safety risk

    Published
    15 July

  • OnePlus: Inside its smartphone factory

    Published
    23 November 2017

  • Thousands hit in OnePlus credit card hack

    Published
    19 January 2018

  • Android 11 system update from Google adds privacy controls

    Published
    5 days ago