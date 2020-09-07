Fall Guys to use Fortnite’s anti-cheat software Published duration 1 hour ago

Popular video game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will use the same anti-cheat system as Fortnite, its developer has announced.

The UK company, Mediatonic, said the update would be implemented within the next two weeks.

Since the game launched, in August, players have found ways to cheat, such as flying or running faster than the default settings.

The developer apologised and thanked fans for their patience.

"We're expanding the current detection system this week to improve things.

"We also have a big update in the next couple of weeks that adds the same anti-cheat used by games such as Fortnite."

Fortnite's developer, Epic Games, has taken legal action against some players over cheating.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout players select a jellybean character they can customise them with lots of different outfits to compete in a giant colourful obstacle course.

Each match begins with 60 players and is broken into five rounds of mini-games.

After each round, losing players are removed from the game until just one player is left as the winner.

It is currently available to play on Microsoft Windows and the Sony PlayStation 4 only but has already become the most downloaded game so far on online gaming service PlayStation Plus.

The game sold more than seven million units on Steam for PC within its first month of launch and has rarely been out of the top of the charts.

Mediatonic - founded by Dave Bailey and Paul Croft, in 2005, their final year at Brunel University - has offices in London, Brighton and Madrid.