Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple hearing faces delay

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The meeting was due to examine whether the four firms were too powerful

A showdown between the US government and the four big tech giants - Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google - is set to be postponed.

The hearing was due to question the companies' dominance in their fields of e-retail, smartphone software, social media and search.

It is expected to be delayed to allow the politicians to attend a service for the deceased civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis.

A new date has yet to be confirmed.

The development was first reported by Protocol and Reuters, and then confirmed by the FT.

Skip Twitter post by @DaveLeeFT Have confirmed the tech CEO hearing - scheduled for Monday - is off. Companies now figuring out a new date. Politico reporting Aug 3 as a possibility. — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) July 24, 2020 Report

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Apple's Tim Cook were due to appear via video link before the antitrust panel of the House of Representatives Judiciary committee.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The leaders of Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon have more time to prepare for the anti-trust hearing

The meeting would have been be the culmination of a year's investigation into the companies.

The panel is set to release a report afterwards recommending whether legislation is needed to end the companies' dominance of their respective sectors.