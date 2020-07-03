Reckful: Tributes paid after gaming star's death

Image copyright Byron Bernstein / Instagram

Tributes have been paid to video games streamer Byron Bernstein, known as Reckful, who died on Thursday.

Mr Bernstein was a well-known and loved e-sports player and had 960,000 followers on streaming site Twitch.

His brother Gary Bernstein confirmed that Reckful had taken his own life, aged 31.

Twitch said Reckful was a "streaming pioneer" and that it was "devastated" to hear of his death.

Mr Bernstein had built his following in part by playing World Of Warcraft.

When his death was reported on Thursday evening, fans held virtual memorials inside the game.

Before his death, he had been working to create his own video game, called Everland.

In January, he shared a video on YouTube in which he talked about his own struggle with depression and said he had lost one of his brothers to suicide.

"Byron was someone who talked about his struggles to help make room for others to the same," Twitch said in a statement.

"As we process this loss, we have to recognise that the stigma around mental health and treatment often prevents people from seeking and getting the help they need."

His partner, a gamer known as Becca, said - in a blog post - that Reckful was "amazing".

"We need better support for those with mental needs. I remember Byron telling me how traumatised he was when he had the authorities called on him for being at risk of suicide," she wrote.

"Anyone that knew him knew how much it scared and affected him. This can't be how people feel about the places that should be keeping them safe."