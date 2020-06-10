Tinder backlash over Black Lives Matter ban

Image copyright Getty Image caption Tinder has been downloaded more than 340 million times since its launch, in 2012

Tinder says it will no longer ban people using the app to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dozens said they had been removed for encouraging others to sign petitions and donate and others complained they had been banned for simply adding the movement's hashtag to their profile.

The dating app's guidelines state accounts cannot be used for "promotional purposes".

But banned users can now contact Tinder directly to be reinstated, it says.

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world have been protesting following the death of George Floyd.

And Black Lives Matter supporters have been using social media to raise awareness and funds.

One user tweeted: "Yesterday, I changed my Tinder bio to 'All Black Lives Matter. If you don’t think so, swipe left [as I would not want to date you],' and my account was banned."

While another said: "I added [the hashtag] #BlackLivesMatter to my Tinder bio and the next day my account is banned. Yikes!"

Other users claimed their accounts had been banned after they had offered to send naked images of themselves on other platforms to those who donated money to charities related to the Black Lives Matter cause.

"From time to time, our members use Tinder to engage with topics they care about," a spokesman told Buzzfeed News.

"And while our community guidelines state that we may remove accounts used for promotional purposes, we are dedicated to enforcing our guidelines in line with our values.

"We have voiced our support for the Black Lives Matter movement and want our platform to be a place where our members can do the same."

Last month, Tinder shared a statement in support of the black community and declared it would be donating an unspecified amount of money to causes related to the movement.

"We will not be silent when we see injustice in the word," the company said.