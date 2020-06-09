Vodafone's UK network suffers problems

Subscribers to Vodafone's UK mobile network are having problems making and receiving calls.

While many users are unable to obtain voice call connections, they are still able to text and use mobile data.

According to the Downdetector service, the problem began shortly after 17:00 BST and it appears to be affecting people across the country.

A spokesman for the company said it was "aware of an issue and we're working hard to resolve it".

"We've just received reports of an incident that has occurred which is affecting a large number of customers," he added.

"Our engineers are working hard to determine the root cause of the issue and will get us back up and running as soon as possible.

"I understand it's particularly inconvenient, especially in a lockdown situation, and we're working hard to rectify it for that reason."