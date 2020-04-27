Virgin Media goes offline for thousands
- 27 April 2020
Virgin Media, one of the UK's largest broadband providers, has gone offline for thousands of users, at peak time.
The outage began just after 17:00 on Monday, coinciding with the government daily coronavirus press briefing.
The Downdetector service recorded more than 30,000 reports. Many said their service had come back online shortly after the outage but others reported ongoing problems nearly an hour later.
"Ongoing technical problems" would be fixed as soon as possible, Virgin said.