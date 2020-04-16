Selena Gomez sues fashion game for 'using face'

Image caption A cartoon resembling Selena Gomez appears in publicity for the game

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is suing the makers of a smartphone game, alleging they used her likeness without permission.

The Clothes Forever Styling Game app lets players dress celebrity avatars that resemble stars such as the Kardashians, Adele and Gomez.

But Gomez's legal action calls it "reprehensible" and a "gross violation" of her publicity rights.

And it asks for a jury trial to hear the case.

The app store describes Clothes Forever as the "hottest new fashion game".

"Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor and more will be dropping by and asking for your fashion advice," it says.

And as well as dressing up celebrities, players can "dump sexy hunks like Leo, Justin, Zac or Messi".

Image copyright Clothes Forever Image caption Cartoons resembling David and Victoria Beckham, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian also appear

The legal document says brands pay Gomez "millions of dollars" for endorsement contracts, while sponsored social-media posts can attract $800,000 (£636,000) a time.

It compares a publicity image for Clothes Forever to a photoshoot Ms Gomez did with Canadian magazine Flare in 2015.

And it describes Clothes Forever as "bug-riddled" software that could damage Gomez's reputation and make it more difficult to market her own fashion-focused games.

Several companies are involved with the development and distribution of the software including China-based Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co, Forgame Holdings, registered in the Cayman Islands, and UK-registered Mutant Box Interactive Limited.

In 2014, Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan sued the makers of Grand Theft Auto V, claiming they had used her likeness without permission.

However, a judge eventually ruled the images in the game were "satirical representations of the style, look and persona of a modern, beach-going young woman", rather than an approximation of Lohan.