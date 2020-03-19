Netflix will reduce the streaming quality of its service in Europe for the next 30 days.

The move is aimed at reducing the strain on internet service providers.

With large sections of Europe confirmed to their homes because of the coronavirus outbreak, demand for streaming has increased.

The video-streaming provider said lowering the picture quality would reduce Netflix data consumption by 25%.

"We estimate this will reduce Netflix traffic by around 25% while also ensuring a good quality service for our members," the company said.

