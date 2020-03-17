Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Those working in the industry say they do not want to see Northern Ireland left behind

O2 has reported issues with its mobile network's voice service, telling customers it is investigating.

Meanwhile Three's status checker indicates it is experiencing network problems at various UK locations.

Downdector, a website which logs network problems, indicates a spike in complaints from Vodafone and EE customers too.

The issue coincides with more people working from home than normal due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The BBC understands it is an O2 issue.

"It is something that is affecting all operators and we are working closely to fix it. We don't believe it is connected to the rise in home working," said an EE spokesman.

