Apple's annual showcase, the Worldwide Developers Conference, has been cancelled in favour of an online-only event.

"The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format," Apple said in a statement.

The June conference is often used to announce new products and new software features.

Only open to Apple software developers, the $1600 (£1,280) tickets sell out every year.

Apple had yet to formally announce the annual conference for 2020, and said Friday's announcement was for "an entirely new online format".

Full details will follow in the coming weeks.

The company will also put $1m (£800,000) towards local organisations in San Jose, California, "to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020's new online format".

Last year's conference saw two major hardware announcements: a new Mac Pro, and the high-end Pro Display XDR monitor.

But the event also showcases new features coming to Apple's software, such as iOS and macOS.