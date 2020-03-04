Cathay Pacific airline fined £500,000 over customer data protection failure
- 4 March 2020
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has fined Cathay Pacific Airways £500,000 for "failing to protect the security of its customers' personal data".
The UK watchdog said the airline's computer systems had exposed personal details of 111,578 UK residents out of 9.4 million worldwide.
That included names, passport details, dates of birth, phone numbers, addresses and travel history.
More to follow...