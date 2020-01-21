Image copyright Getty Images

Brazilian authorities are seeking to bring charges against Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who published Edward Snowden's intelligence agency leaks.

Mr Greenwald has been accused of "helping guiding and encouraging" a criminal group that hacked into the phones of Brazilian officials.

The journalist had recently published stories describing private messages between public prosecutors.

At this point, federal public prosecutors have proposed the charges.

However, a judge still needs to decide whether to formally indict him.

Six other individuals have also been accused of illegal telephone interceptions and conspiracy among other related crimes.

The Folha newspaper said that those whose Telegram accounts had been allegedly hacked included justice minister Sergio Moro and prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, who is coordinating Operation Car Wash - a probe into the country's biggest ever corruption scandal.

Mr Greenwald has issued a statement via The Daily beast news site, in which he noted that Brazil's Supreme Court had ruled last year that the administration should drop its investigation into him because it violated his press freedom rights.

"Less than two months ago, the federal police, examining all the same evidence cited by the public ministry, stated explicitly that not only have I never committed any crime but that I exercised extreme caution as a journalist never even to get close to any participation," he added.

"We will not be intimidated by these tyrannical attempts to silence journalists.

"I am working right now on new reporting and will continue to do so."

The New York-based Freedom of the Press Foundation has described the Brazilian attorney general office's actions as being "beyond disturbing" and an "outrageous violation of press freedom".

More to follow...