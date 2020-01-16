Microsoft makes 'carbon negative' pledge

Image copyright Microsoft Image caption Satya Nadella made the pledge on Thursday

Microsoft has pledged to remove "all of the carbon" from the environment that it has emitted since the company was founded in 1975.

Chief executive Satya Nadella said he wanted to achieve the goal by 2050.

To do so, the company will become "carbon negative" by 2030, removing more carbon from the environment than it emits.

It one-ups its cloud-computing rival Amazon, which intends to go "carbon neutral" by 2040.

"When it comes to carbon, neutrality is not enough," said Microsoft President Brad Smith.

This is a developing story - more to follow.