Ricky Gervais slams Apple over Chinese factories

Apple became the target of Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais during his opening monologue on Sunday night.

Gervais, hosting the ceremony for the fifth and final time, criticised the company's working conditions.

The technology giant's drama series The Morning Show, which airs on Apple TV, had been "made by a company who runs sweatshops in China", he joked.

Among the famous faces in the audience was Apple chief executive Tim Cook. BBC News has approached Apple for comment.

"Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China," Gervais said.

The British comedian then addressed the audience directly, condemning those who had worked with large companies such as Apple and its technology rival Amazon.

Presenter Sacha Baron Cohen also got in a jibe about another technology giant when he called out Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

"The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends," said the comedian, presenting an award for which the film Jojo Rabbit had been nominated. "His name is Mark Zuckerberg."

Apple was criticised last year after a report by a campaign group claimed working conditions at an iPhone factory in China were illegal.

According to the report, Foxconn workers were not receiving bonuses and having to do overtime and too many temporary workers were being hired.

Under Chinese law, only 10% of a workforce can be temporary.

Apple later admitted the number of temporary staff "exceeded [its] standards" but denied the other claims.

Similar claims were also made against Amazon, who said it would investigate the number of teenage interns working long hours to manufacture Echo devices.