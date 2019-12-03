Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pair (photographed in 2008) founded Google 21 years ago

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google, have announced they are stepping down from running the online giant's parent company.

The two will leave their roles as CEO and president of Alphabet but will remain on the company's board.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will become Alphabet's CEO, a press release said.

Alphabet was created in 2015 as part of a corporate restructuring of Google, which the pair famously founded in a California garage in 1998.