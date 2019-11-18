Ford unveils all-electric car - the Mustang

Image copyright Ford

Ford has unveiled its all-electric Mustang Mach E at a glitzy event in Los Angeles that included an appearance by actor Idris Elba.

The top-range version of the car can travel up to 370 miles on a full charge and recharge 57 miles (92km) of range in 10 minutes on a high-power charge.

There are buttons in place of conventional door handles and storage space under the front bonnet.

The various models can accelerate from 0-60mph in about eight seconds.

In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 can do 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds.

Like the Tesla, the Mustang Mach E has a 15.5in (40cm) touch screen beside the steering wheel.

Prices range from £44,000 to £58,000 ($44,000 to $60,000 in the US).

Image copyright Ford Image caption Storage space in the boot

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at the price comparison website confused.com said "a lot of hopes" were riding on the vehicle.

"The interesting thing is that they've decided to use the Mustang name with this car, because of course it's the name synonymous with American muscle cars, with big V8s... and yet they are taking the performance aspect of that name and putting it into this electric car," she told BBC News.

"I really hope this is a game-changer."

Earlier this year, Ford announced plans to close six manufacturing plants in Europe by the end of 2020.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, said at the time the company's future was "rooted in electrification".

Analyst Natalie Sauber, from Arcardis, said infrastructure was still a deterrent for consumers considering buying an electric vehicle.

"Norway is the country with the highest uptake of electric vehicles, followed by other Scandinavian countries," she told the BBC's WorkLife programme.

"The UK is coming in at the lower end, similar to Germany and the US."

According to analyst Jato, 91% of global car sales in 2019 have been vehicles with an internal combustion engine.