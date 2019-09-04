Image copyright AFP

"Sit up, man!" came the cries from opposition benches as Jacob Rees-Mogg, Conservative MP and Leader of the House of Commons, slouched during a three-hour late-night debate on Brexit.

But Mr Rees-Mogg, apparently revelling in his act of reclination, did not move.

The sight of an MP slouching in the Commons drew ire from some. Actor Hugh Laurie described the behaviour as "insolent" and "insufferable".

However, for others, the moment may underline the seeming stagnation of Parliament, swamped in debates and protocols, while the country waits for the Brexit crisis to be resolved.

In that sense, Mr Rees-Mogg's posture may actually be applauded by those who think Parliament is at odds with the people.

For others, it simply encapsulates the notion that the government's current approach to Brexit has been determined by an "entitled elite" that has little respect for the traditional democratic process.

It largely depends on your own point of view, probably.

For further interpretations of Mr Rees-Mogg's eye-catching repose, see the world wide web.

Social media users glued to the debate in Parliament unleashed a flood of creativity in response:

Some questioned the political consequences of the Jacob Rees-Mogg meme outbreak.

As the BBC's technology desk editor, Leo Kelion, noted: "The question is who it will best serve."

Others argued that jokes and memes would distract from the seriousness of what is happening in Parliament - and to the UK as a whole.