Twitter's Jack Dorsey has own account hacked

The co-founder and chief executive of Twitter has had his own account on the service taken over by hackers.

A group referring to itself as the Chuckling Squad said it was behind the breach of Jack Dorsey's account.

A spokeswoman for Twitter told the BBC that the site was urgently investigating.

The account tweeted out a flurry of highly offensive and racist remarks. The offending tweets appear to have been mostly removed.