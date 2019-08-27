Huawei: UK to make 5G decision 'by the autumn'
The UK will decide whether Huawei should be excluded from the rollout of its 5G mobile networks by the end of the year, a cabinet minister has said.
Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan told the BBC she hoped the government "could do something by the autumn".
She stressed that the UK needed to make the "right decision" that would help keep its networks secure.
In June, China warned the UK that excluding Huawei from its 5G network "sends a very bad signal".