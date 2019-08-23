Tesla and Walmart address solar panel fire issues

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Walmart was seeking compensation for seven fires in its stores which it alleged were caused by faulty solar panels

US supermarket chain Walmart and Tesla are working to solve the issues which allegedly caused solar panel fires in seven of its stores, Reuters reports.

It follows a lawsuit launched by the retailer, alleging "widespread negligence" when the panels were installed on roofs.

Clean energy firm SolarCity had installed panels on 240 Walmart stores, and was bought by Tesla in 2016.

In a joint statement, the firms said they were addressing the concerns.

Every system needed to operate safely, they added.

The firms said they were looking to "re-energise Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores, once all parties are certain that all concerns have been addressed".

"Above all else, both companies want each and every system to operate reliably, efficiently, and safely," they added.

Earlier this week, Walmart launched a lawsuit, asking for the removal of solar panels from more than 240 of its US stores, and claiming the installations had not been completed to proper standards.

Court documents described a string of fires that occurred between 2012 and 2018 at Walmart stores in Ohio, Maryland and California.

The firms have teamed up on a number of clean energy initiatives, including a pre-order from Walmart of at least 45 Tesla electric lorries.