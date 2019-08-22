Apple Card can be damaged by wallets and jeans

Image copyright APple

Apple has advised owners of its new credit card to keep it away from leather and denim.

Keeping the card in a leather wallet or in the pocket of a pair of jeans could cause "permanent discolouration".

The Apple Card is a relatively plain matt white credit card made of titanium, which was designed to stand out compared to other credit cards.

But people have poked fun at the company after reading that the card could be so easily damaged.

Apple has published a guide advising customers how to "safely store and carry" their Apple Card.

The guide warns that storing the card with other credit cards can scratch and damage it.

"I can say from two months of having the card in my leather wallet, it no longer looks pretty," said one Apple employee on Twitter.

Apple staff were able to sign up for the service before the general public.

The company has previously been criticised for making products that are aesthetically pleasing but easily damaged in everyday use.

"When not in use, Apple Card should be returned to a uniformly lit white cube," joked Alex Stamos, Facebook's former chief security officer.

The Apple Card was created with the help of Goldman Sachs and MasterCard.

It was announced in March as part of Apple's push into services. The company also announced a new television streaming platform, gaming portal and enhanced news app.