Missing YouTuber Etika's belongings found

The belongings of a gaming YouTuber who has been missing for five days have been found on Manhattan Bridge in New York.

Desmond Amofah, known as Etika, had uploaded an eight-minute video in which he talked about suicidal thoughts.

Etika was known for playing and discussing Nintendo games on YouTube and streaming channel Twitch.

His Twitch account has been deleted but other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, remain visible.

His last update was a tweet on 20 June.

He has 321,000 followers on Twitter and 252,000 on Instagram.

His phone, driving licence, wallet and Nintendo Switch were among the items found, the New York Post reports.

New York police are still investigating his disappearance.