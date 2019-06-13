Vodafone suffers faults across Europe

Image copyright Getty Images

Vodafone says it is working to tackle "disruption" to its mobile and fixed-line broadband services.

It has experienced a fault with an international link used to transmit data between countries but is rerouting traffic to address the issue.

Reports on the DownDetector website indicate that subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Germany are among those affected.

The problem appears to have begun after 14:00BST.

Some affected users have, however, reported that issues with email and other internet-based activities have been resolved.

Skip Twitter post by @VodafoneUK We are aware that some customers are experiencing issues with their mobile data & broadband services. Our engineers are working hard to fix the issue, services are now being restored. This could take some time and sorry for any inconvenience caused. Andreas — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) June 13, 2019 Report

The fault comes a day after the firm announced that it had begun allowing users to link their accounts to Amazon's Alexa service, letting them call contacts via the US company's smart speakers. However, there is no suggestion that this was the cause of the outage.