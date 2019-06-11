Nintendo: Legend of Zelda sequel confirmed

Image copyright Nintendo Image caption Nintendo showed a trailer for the sequel of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3

Nintendo has revealed it is working on a sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the best-selling games for its Switch console.

Breath of the Wild was praised by critics when it launched in 2017 and it won several awards.

Nintendo showed a short trailer for the sequel during its presentation at the E3 gaming show in Los Angeles.

However, it also said its highly anticipated Animal Crossing game had been delayed until March 2020.

The company said it wanted to make sure the game was of the "right quality".

The Legend of Zelda series started in 1986. The action-adventure games follow hero Link in his quest to save the kingdom of Hyrule.

In its presentation, Nintendo also highlighted several third-party games that were being brought to the Switch in the coming months.

"Switch hardware sales are currently leading the US market in a big way," said Mat Piscatella, gaming analyst for NPD Group.

"Nintendo is the leading software publisher - and neither of these facts show any signs of slowing any time soon."