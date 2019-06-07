Image copyright Reuters

Facebook has taken steps to stop its apps being pre-installed on Huawei smartphones, Reuters reports.

The ban covers the main Facebook app, as well as apps from its subsidiary companies WhatsApp and Instagram.

The action was taken in response to US government action in May to bar US companies from using foreign telecom firms it regards as a security risk.

People who already own a Huawei phone and have the relevant apps installed can still continue to use them.

Facebook said they would also continue to supply updates to existing users on Huawei phones.

Huawei has not commented on the Facebook decision.

The decision only applies to pre-installed apps and does not stop Huawei smartphone owners downloading and installing the apps once they receive their phones.

However, this option will no longer be available if Google restricts access by Huawei phones to its Play store in the future.

The decision is another blow to Huawei, which this week learned that Google will no longer let the company use its core Android software after mid-August.

For now, the Play store for Android and all Google apps will continue to be available to Huawei.

Many other nations have imposed restrictions or outright bans on the use of Huawei equipment.