Image copyright Pat Hines Image caption A scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, digitally rendered in Paint by artist Pat Hines

Fans of low-fidelity art app Microsoft Paint are rejoicing after it was confirmed it would remain a part of the Windows operation system "for now".

In 2017, Microsoft had said that Paint would be deprecated but it survived.

Confusion returned in recent weeks as users questioned whether Paint would be part of the next Window 10 update, which launches in May.

A Microsoft developer confirmed that Paint would be included - to the relief of many.

Sydney-based digital artist Miranda Lorikeet, known as "Lazy Bones", uses Paint for her work and is sponsored by Microsoft.

She told BBC News she was surprised to hear that uncertainty over the program's survival had been raised again.

"The way I discovered it was when I was like six or seven when I was mucking around on the computer," she said.

"It's a crappy tool at the end of the day, it's not good, and I think I like using something that is genuinely a rubbish tool to make artwork."

Image copyright @LAZYBONES Image caption A Microsoft Paint artwork by Miranda Lorikeet

It is possible that Microsoft will change Windows 10 so that Paint has to be downloaded separately, rather than being included as a standard app.

This would be unfortunate, added Ms Lorikeet, who praised the "accessible" nature of the program.

Other fans expressed their fondness for the program on social media.

Skip Twitter post by @jared_jeronimo I love MS Paint! It was all I had when it came to digital art.

If I didn't have it I would have never gotten as good as I am now.

I am happy it is around for other people to discover their artistic skills. — Jared Jeronimo (@jared_jeronimo) April 24, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @uItdespair i swear u could give me the fanciest most expensive most amazing art program in the world and in the end i'll still keep using ms paint — byi PINNED (@uItdespair) April 22, 2019 Report

Despite its basic suite of digital paint tools, Paint has attracted interest from patient artists ever since it was launched in the very first version of Microsoft Windows in 1985.

Massachusetts-based illustrator Pat Hines, who goes by the name of "Captain Redblood", is among those who have harnessed the app to produce astoundingly detailed artworks.

In 2017, he released an e-book with illustrations painstakingly produced in Paint.

And there is also Concha Garcia Zaera, an 88-year-old Spanish woman who regularly updates her Instagram account with charming digital artworks, all produced in Paint.