Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former BNP leader Nick Griffin and ex-Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen are among those affected

Facebook has imposed a ban on a dozen far-right individuals and organisations that it says "spread hate".

The ban includes the British National Party and Nick Griffin, the English Defence League and the National Front.

The list also includes Britain First, which was already banned, but this latest action will prohibit support for it on any of the US firm's services.

It said it had taken the action because those involved had proclaimed a "violent or hateful mission".

"Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook," the social network added in a statement.

The ban includes:

The British National Party and its ex-leader Nick Griffin

Britain First, its leader Paul Golding and former deputy leader Jayda Fransen

English Defence League and its founding member Paul Ray

Knights Templar International and its promoter Jim Dowson

National Front and its leader Tony Martin

Jack Renshaw, a neo-Nazi who plotted to murder a Labour MP

A spokesman for Facebook clarified what would now be done to the pages the groups and individuals had run on its site. All those named would be prevented from having a presence on any Facebook service.

In addition, praise and support for the groups or named individuals would no longer be allowed.

This action, he said, went further than the restrictions placed on Britain First last year when its official pages were removed for breaking the site's community standards.

The latest move comes soon after Facebook said it would block "praise, support and representation of white nationalism and separatism" on its main app and Instagram.

Some controversial figures, such as Tommy Robinson, are already subject to bans on the social network.