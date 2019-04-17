Image copyright Ubisoft Image caption Notre-Dame cathedral as it appears in the Assassin's creed game

The maker of the Assassin's Creed games will donate €500,000 ($565,000; £433,000) to the reconstruction of the fire-damaged Cathedral of Notre-Dame.

A digital version of the building, which featured in its 2014 release Assassin's Creed Unity, was modelled over a period of 14 months.

The company told the BBC that it would share the design with the French authorities, if requested.

"We would be happy to help," a spokesman told the BBC.

The company - which is headquartered near Paris - has, however noted, that the in-game representation of the structure was elaborate but not 100% accurate.

"While we wanted to be very precise with details, there are some differences in terms of scale and with some elements, " a spokeswoman told the BBC.

"That being said, we would be more than happy to lend our expertise in any way that we can to help with these efforts."

