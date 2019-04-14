Image copyright PA

Social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as messaging service WhatsApp, were unavailable on Sunday, users of the sites and apps have said.

The website Down Detector reported that thousands of people globally had complained about the Facebook-owned trio being down from 11.30 GMT onwards.

Facebook app users have been presented with the message: "Something went wrong."

The site said it was "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible".

It added: "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps."

Facebook did not comment on the cause of the problem, or how many users had been affected.

In March, Facebook experienced one of its longest ever outages, with some users around the globe unable to access its site, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, for more than 24 hours.