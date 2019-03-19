Google reveals gaming platform Stadia

Image copyright Google Image caption The Stadia controller comes with a YouTube sharing button and another for Google Assistant.

Google has unveiled a new digital gaming platform called Stadia which will stream data-rich games that have traditionally had to be either downloaded or purchased on disk.

At launch it will work on existing desktops, laptops, TVs and phones, said the firm's Phil Harrison.

The firm also revealed a controller.

It looks like a traditional console controller but the Stadia version has a button for capturing and sharing content directly to YouTube.

Google experimented with streaming data-rich games in 2018 with Project Stream, when the tech giant made the Ubisoft game Assassin's Creed: Odyssey available to play to trial participants via the Chrome web browser.

This is possible because the games run elsewhere, on Google's own high-end hardware, but users connect to the game with their device via the web.

"We learned that we could bring a triple-A game to any device with a Chrome browser and an internet connection," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Image copyright ubisoft Image caption Assassin's Creed:Odyssey was streamed during Google's initial Project Stream experiment

However, many streaming services to date have suffered due to the difficulty of offering high-end games via an internet connection.

Gamers have complained of issues with "lag" - the delay between a player performing an action, and the game reacting to that move.

In games where split-second reactions are a matter of winning or losing, high latency rates infuriates players.

In an attempt to avoid this, Google said its Stadia controller which will connect directly to Google's servers via wifi.

The company has promised the service will offer games at 4K quality, at 60 frames per second (fps) - and up to 8K, 120 fps in future.

How significant is Google's announcement?

Google is hoping to leverage its success with YouTube, which is incredibly popular among gamers sharing their skills, to make its own gaming platform a success.

"Hundreds of millions of people watch gaming content on YouTube every single day. Our vision is to bring those worlds closer together," said Phil Harrison, Google's newly-hired head of gaming.

During an on-stage demonstration, Mr Harrison demonstrated how someone viewing a video on YouTube could press a "play on Stadia" button and begin playing the title within seconds.

More to follow