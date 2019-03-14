Image copyright Yui Mok Image caption Facebook has only just offered an explanation for the problems it has experienced over the past 24 hours

Facebook has said that a "server configuration change" was to blame for the worst outage in its history.

It said it had "triggered a cascading series of issues" for its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

The disruption, which lasted for more than 14 hours, left most of its products inaccessible around the globe.

It took the social network giant a full day from when the problems began to offer any explanation. It added that everything was now back to normal.

'Very sorry'

"Yesterday, we made a server configuration change that triggered a cascading series of issues," facebook said.

"As a result, many people had difficulty accessing our apps and services.

"We have resolved the issues and our systems have been recovering over the last few hours.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we appreciate everyone's patience."