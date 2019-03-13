Facebook services suffer widespread outages

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Facebook "family" of apps was suffering issues, the company confirmed

Several of Facebook’s products are suffering partial outages, affecting users globally.

Facebook’s main product, its Messenger service, and image-sharing site Instagram have all been disrupted.

The cause of the interruption is not yet known, or is yet to be made public.

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” the company said in a statement.

"We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

While Facebook’s main service appeared to load, users reported not being able to post.

Those on Instagram were not able to refresh feeds or post new material. Facebook Messenger’s desktop version did not load - but the mobile app appeared to be functioning as normal.

A third-party outage map suggested the problem was global - DownDetector monitors posts on other social networks for users mentioning a loss of service elsewhere.

Estimates suggest the issue began around 1600 GMT.

Facebook's other major product, messaging app WhatsApp, appeared to be unaffected.

_____

Follow Dave Lee on Twitter @DaveLeeBBC

Do you have more information about this or any other technology story? You can reach Dave directly and securely through encrypted messaging app Signal on: +1 (628) 400-7370