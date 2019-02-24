Huawei Mate X smartphone folds face out

Image copyright Reuters

Huawei has revealed its first smartphone to feature a foldable screen, less than a week after its rival Samsung did likewise.

The rival handset-tablet hybrids have contrasting designs.

Huawei's Mate X places its fold-out screen on the outside of the device, so that it covers the front and rear of the phone when closed.

In both modes, the display is larger than Samsung's. Huawei's device is also flatter and thinner when shut.

However, unlike Samsung's Galaxy Fold it does not have a second display on its reverse side.

Image copyright Samsung Image caption Samsung's Fold does not appear to fold flat when closed

One analyst attending the launch event in Barcelona also remarked that a crease in the screen appeared to be visible.

For comparison's sake, Huawei said:

the Mate X's screen is 8in (20.3cm) when unfolded

when closed, the Mate X's larger screen is 6.8in and the smaller one 6.6in

when shut, the Mate X is 11mm (0.43in) thick

Samsung's Fold's main screen is 7.3in (18.5cm) when unfolded

the Fold's other display is 4.6in

the Fold measures 17mm (0.67in) thick at its widest point when closed

Image caption The Huawei Mate X's screen goes "edge-to-edge" across the device when open

The Mate X has been priced to start at 2,299 euros ($2,600; £1996) and is due to go on sale from the middle of this year.

That compares to the $1,980 figure quoted by Samsung, although once taxes are taken into account the gap should be smaller.

Huawei's consumer devices chief Richard Yu acknowledged that the price was "very expensive" but said he hoped it would be reduced over time.

More to follow