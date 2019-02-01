Fact-checker Snopes cuts Facebook ties

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Facebook works with more than 30 fact-checking agencies

Fact-checking service Snopes has said it is ending its deal with Facebook to fight fake news on its network.

The social network had partnered with the company, and others, to monitor and combat its misinformation crisis.

Snopes said it needed to "determine with certainty that our efforts to aid any particular platform are a net positive for our online community, publication and staff”.

Facebook said it valued the firm's work and respected its decision.

"Fighting misinformation takes a multi-pronged approach from across the industry," a Facebook spokeswoman told the BBC.

"We are committed to fighting this through many tactics, and the work that third-party fact-checkers do is a valued and important piece of this effort.

"We have strong relationships with 34 fact-checking partners around the world who fact-check content in 16 languages, and we plan to expand the programme this year by adding new partners and languages."

Snopes founder David Mikkelson, and head of operations Vinny Green, said in a blog post that the firm did not rule out working with Facebook in future.

"We hope to keep an open dialogue going with Facebook to discuss approaches to combating misinformation that are beneficial to platforms, fact-checking organisations and the user community alike," the company said.

The blog post acknowledged that choosing not to renew its work with Facebook would have significant financial repercussions for the company.

In 2017, Facebook paid Snopes $100,000 (£76,500) for its work. Snopes has not yet released its financial disclosures for 2018.

"Forgoing an economic opportunity is not a decision that we or any other journalistic enterprise can take lightly in the current publishing landscape," the company said.

Late last year, the Guardian published a report that suggested fact-checking firms were frustrated by Facebook’s lack of transparency.

The article quoted former Snopes managing editor Brooke Binkowski as saying: “They’ve essentially used us for crisis PR. They’re not taking anything seriously. They are more interested in making themselves look good and passing the buck… They clearly don’t care.”

In a blog post, Facebook disputed the Guardian's report, saying it had "several inaccuracies".

