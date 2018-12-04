Image copyright Odeon Image caption The newly refurbished Odeon Leicester Square opens later this month

Odeon has responded to criticism over the prices it is charging for seats at its new hi-tech cinema in London, where tickets will cost up to £51 ($64).

It told the BBC the prices were similar to tickets for theatre or live sports.

The newly refurbished Odeon Leicester Square will re-open later this month, showing Mary Poppins Returns.

It has had a multi-million pound facelift in partnership with Dolby, which is providing cutting-edge audio-visual technology.

"With tickets starting at just £10 for every show... it offers fantastic value compared to tickets for other popular destinations like the theatre, concerts or live sports," Odeon said in a statement.

"Price choices vary and flex depending on a number of factors including seat type and location in the auditorium, what we're showing, time of day, and the number of people booking at one time.

"The first week of the biggest film of the year during the festive season is obviously peak, and guests can expect prices will flex throughout the year."

Cinema-goers were less than impressed with many taking to Twitter to express anger over the inflated prices.

The central London cinema has had an 11-month refurbishment and promises to offer fans "the ultimate cinema experience" which includes enhanced vision via laser projection and immersive audio provided by Dolby's Atmos technology.

Image copyright Odeon Image caption The new 800-seat cinema will also feature a cocktail bar

Alongside the 800-seat cinema, there are four further smaller screens.

According to market research firm Statista, the average price of a cinema ticket in the UK in 2017 was £7.49.