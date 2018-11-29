Image copyright Nintendo

Nintendo has relaxed its rules for video-makers who share their gameplay on websites such as Twitch and YouTube.

Unlike Microsoft and Sony, Nintendo had restricted what it let video-makers share online and took a slice of advertising revenue from YouTubers.

Its new guidelines lift most of the restrictions and no longer ask gaming vloggers to register for Nintendo's revenue-sharing scheme.

Nintendo said it was "humbled" by its fans' loyalty.

Many video-makers had complained about Nintendo's policy and avoided sharing gameplay videos online, because the company often filed copyright claims on the content.

"As long as you follow some basic rules, we will not object to your use of gameplay footage and/or screenshots captured from games for which Nintendo owns the copyright," the company said in a statement.

Key points in the new guidelines say:

gamers will be able to share videos playing Nintendo's software, as long as they include their own creative input or commentary

video-makers will be allowed to earn advertising revenue from their videos using approved schemes including YouTube's Partner Program and the Twitch Partner Program

uploading raw gameplay videos without any commentary will not be allowed, except for sharing short screen captures using the built-in tools on the Nintendo Switch

The changes have been announced shortly before the December release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which is expected to be a popular title for online streamers.

"Nintendo has a fan base that's been dying to make stuff for years," Ellen Rose, a gaming reporter for Outside Xtra, told the BBC.

"Some creators have been scared to cover Nintendo previously, in case of copyright strikes and loss of income, so this is great for them - and for Nintendo too, as they'll get even more video coverage online."