Image copyright AFP Image caption Snapchat can now add virtual bread to cats

Snapchat's augmented-reality selfie filters now work on cats, the photo-sharing app has announced.

Previously, its facial-recognition technology could apply the filters to only humans and some breeds of dog.

Now, cat owners can use Snapchat's Lenses to decorate their pet with hats, glasses and slices of bread.

The announcement came weeks after parent company Snap reported the number of people using Snapchat on a daily basis had dropped.

Its number of daily active users dropped by three million to 188 million between April and June. It was the first time the company had reported a drop in daily active users.

Snapchat is not the only company developing "face recognition" that works on animals.

Image copyright Sony Image caption Sony's eye autofocus mode is currently limited to humans but it plans to change that

In September, camera-maker Sony announced it was developing autofocus technology that worked on animals, to make sure their eyes appeared in sharp focus.