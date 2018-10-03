Image copyright Getty Images/Reuters Image caption Despite claims to the contrary, President Trump is not directly involved with the test

More than 200 million US mobile phones are set to receive a test "Presidential Alert" later on Wednesday.

The trial is designed to check that a previously unused emergency communications system works properly.

Unlike other alerts - such as natural disaster warnings - there is no way to opt out, except switching a device off or blocking its cellular connection.

Some are describing the test as a "Trump Alert" - but the US president is not personally involved in the trial.

Instead, the nationwide event is being run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), which would also be in direct control of the system if a real alert was ordered by the US President, Donald Trump.

It is intended to be used to warn of major threats, including:

missile attacks

acts of terrorism

natural disasters

The alert will produce a tone and show a notification saying: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

It will be broadcast from mobile phone masts for about 30 minutes from 14:18 ET (19:18 BST) - but devices should display only a single message.

The test was mandated under a 2015 law that said one must be run at least once every three years.

It was originally scheduled for September but was delayed in order to avoid any confusion while Hurricane Florence response efforts were continuing in North and South Carolina.

Legal challenge

Congress has placed limits on when the president can trigger such a warning, saying it must relate to a natural or man-made disaster or public safety threat.

Even so, there was a last-minute effort to block the test and wider use of the Presidential Alert system.

A journalist, a breastfeeding advocate and a fitness instructor teamed up to sue Fema, claiming the technology was a violation of their rights to be free from "government-compelled listening".

The legal action alleged that the test could be "traumatic" to children and that the system was open to abuse.

"Officials - including [President] Trump - are free to define 'act of terrorism' and 'threat to public safety' as they see fit, potentially broadcasting arbitrary, biased, irrational and/or content-based messages to hundreds of millions of people," the legal action claimed.

However, a New York judge refused the request at a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Others have used social media to complain about and mock the trial. Several have noted that anyone wanting to know the president's thoughts can turn to Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @MADmagazine The first “Presidential Alert” will be sent to every American’s phone today. Minutes later you will also get 250 million texts saying ‘Sounds great!” from people who pressed reply all. — MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) October 3, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @intotheairwaves I’m turning my phone off before this test alert thing happens. I’d rather have that U2 album still on my phone than a “mandatory presidential alert” — Rachel Ford (@intotheairwaves) October 3, 2018 Report

But in response, others have highlighted that the system was developed and put in place during the presidencies of George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Moreover, after two previous alert system errors - the first involving a false alarm about a missile attack on Hawaii, the second involving a presidential proclamation about Senator John McCain's death being sent to the wrong people - there is an argument that the technology needs to undergo regular public tests if it is to be relied on.