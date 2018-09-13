Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bob Woodward is one of Washington's most respected investigative journalists

Amazon placed reviews for a novel by the founder of scientology on to the page for a new book on Donald Trump, according to tech news site Gizmodo.

"I found Fear to be the biggest piece of garbage I have ever read," one reviewer of L Ron Hubbard's Fear had written in 2000.

This and other reviews of the novel were briefly linked to Fear: Trump in the White House, by Bob Woodward.

The BBC has contacted Amazon for comment.

L Ron Hubbard published Fear, a horror-thriller, in 1940.

It follows James Lowry, a university professor who believes he is being haunted by supernatural beings or demons.

As Goodreads notes: "Lowry is pursued by a dark, secret evil that is turning his whole world against him while it whispers a warning from the shadows."

'We're in Crazytown'

Woodward's expose on the Trump White House is currently a bestseller, having sold 750,000 copies on its first day.

It contains a number of quotes from White House staff criticising Mr Trump's handling of the presidency.

"We're in Crazytown. I don't even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I've ever had," Chief of Staff John Kelly is reported to have said.

The reviews mix-up appears to have now been fixed.