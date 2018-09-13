Technology

Fear book: Amazon glitch mixes in L Ron Hubbard novel reviews

  • 13 September 2018
New copies of Fear, an expose on the Trump White House by Bob Woodward Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Bob Woodward is one of Washington's most respected investigative journalists

Amazon placed reviews for a novel by the founder of scientology on to the page for a new book on Donald Trump, according to tech news site Gizmodo.

"I found Fear to be the biggest piece of garbage I have ever read," one reviewer of L Ron Hubbard's Fear had written in 2000.

This and other reviews of the novel were briefly linked to Fear: Trump in the White House, by Bob Woodward.

The BBC has contacted Amazon for comment.

L Ron Hubbard published Fear, a horror-thriller, in 1940.

It follows James Lowry, a university professor who believes he is being haunted by supernatural beings or demons.

As Goodreads notes: "Lowry is pursued by a dark, secret evil that is turning his whole world against him while it whispers a warning from the shadows."

'We're in Crazytown'

Woodward's expose on the Trump White House is currently a bestseller, having sold 750,000 copies on its first day.

It contains a number of quotes from White House staff criticising Mr Trump's handling of the presidency.

"We're in Crazytown. I don't even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I've ever had," Chief of Staff John Kelly is reported to have said.

The reviews mix-up appears to have now been fixed.

