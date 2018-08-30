New York renamed 'Jewtropolis' in map hack
- 30 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
New York City has been renamed "Jewtropolis" in mapping software used by social media site Snapchat and others.
The company called it an "act of vandalism" and said it was working with its partner Mapbox to "get this fixed immediately".
The issue was brought to Snapchat's attention by a concerned user, with many expressing disgust.
Screenshots on social media appeared to show other apps had also been affected.