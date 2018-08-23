Image copyright AFP

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei says the Australian government has banned it from providing 5G technology for the country's wireless networks.

It said fellow communications firm ZTE had also been banned, reportedly due to national security concerns.

"This is a extremely disappointing result for consumers," the company said on Twitter.

5G is the next generation of mobile internet connectivity and promises faster data download and upload speeds.

Wider coverage and more stable connections than current 4G technology are also highlighted as benefits.

Several countries are preparing for the roll-out of 5G mobile networks, though analysts say few will launch 5G services before 2020.

Huawei is the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment. It also ranks second in global smartphone sales, behind Samsung and ahead of Apple.

In July, a UK security committee warned that it had "only limited assurance" that Huawei's telecoms kit posed no threat to national security.

The UK's cyber-defence watchdog - the National Cyber Security Centre - has also warned that the use of ZTE's equipment and services could pose a national security risk.

Huawei has defended the security of its products.

"Huawei is a world leader in 5G," the company said in a statement.

It said it had "safely and securely" delivered wireless technology in Australia for close to 15 years.