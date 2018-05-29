Video games

Fortnite sued for 'copying' rival game

The makers of the hit video game are accused of copying rival PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Video game offers $27,000 players' pack

Star Citizen's "Legatus" package is only available to players who have already spent over $1000 (£750).

PS4 in 'final phase' of its life cycle

The announcement is being seen as a sign that a new, more powerful console is on the way.

Epic offers $100m Fortnite prize fund

Epic Games has announced it will be putting up a $100m prize fund for first year of competitive play.

World of Warcraft attacker jailed in US

A man accused of disrupting the video game's computer servers faces a year in prison.

Video highlights

Video

'I want to be your Fortnite buddy'

  • 23 May 2018
  • From the section Sussex

Game On: Underworld Ascendant

  • 9 May 2018
Video

Syrian war refugees inspire video game

Video

Pro-gamer at 13 'a dream for all kids'

  • 29 April 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

God of War: Opening gaming up to new emotions

  • 20 April 2018
  • From the section Newsbeat
Video

Nintendo celebrates Bafta hat trick

Video

Tim Schafer: My games suffered 'bit rot'

Video

Street Fighter II: AR gives game new life

Video

Should you limit kids' time on Fortnite?

  • 12 March 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

New Sega Mega Drive game made on '90s kit

Video

Tiny Tamagotchi bids for UK comeback

Video

Electric VR suit shocks gamers

Video

Flat-pack kit promises affordable AR

Video

Preview: Assassin’s Creed Origins

Video

Has Destiny 2 pleased video games fans?

Video

'Why we love retro video gaming'

Video

Meet the UK's most popular female gamer

Video

'Golden coder' making games apps at 82

  • 7 August 2017
  • From the section Asia
Video

Could free-roaming take VR to next level?

Video

Peter Jackson's AR studio reveals demo

Video

Gay 'dad dating' game is a surprise hit

Video

Hands-on with the Destiny 2 Beta

Video

Far Cry 5: Game causes online outcry

Video

Call of Duty: WWII hands-on preview

Video

E3: Nightmares come alive in VR hospital

Video

E3: Blind gamer takes on the games industry

Video game gambling banned in Belgium

Fortnite chat raises stranger danger fear

Features and Analysis

Game On: 15 years in New Eden

  • 3 May 2018

First timer

  • 13 April 2018
  • From the section Newsbeat

Fortnite explored

  • 14 March 2018

Newsbeat Overwatch ambition

  • 3 November 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Action tales

  • 14 September 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Moving on

  • 25 July 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Indie gaming

  • 4 September 2017
  • From the section Home

Overwatch ambition

  • 12 July 2017
  • From the section Technology
  • comments

Retro gaming

  • 28 June 2017
  • From the section UK

Inspired by Trump

  • 17 June 2017
  • From the section Technology
  • comments

Coffee-powered buses

Mario's comeback

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section Technology
  • comments

Vanishing VR strategy

  • 12 June 2017
  • From the section Technology
  • comments

Newsbeat The brains behind the Switch

  • 3 March 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Sponsored gamers

  • 7 April 2017
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Virtual stars

  • 11 October 2016
  • From the section Home

Video highlights

Video

'I want to be your Fortnite buddy'

  • 23 May 2018
  • From the section Sussex

Game On: Underworld Ascendant

  • 9 May 2018
Video

Syrian war refugees inspire video game

Video

Pro-gamer at 13 'a dream for all kids'

  • 29 April 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

God of War: Opening gaming up to new emotions

  • 20 April 2018
  • From the section Newsbeat
Video

Nintendo celebrates Bafta hat trick

Video

Tim Schafer: My games suffered 'bit rot'

Video

Street Fighter II: AR gives game new life

Video

Should you limit kids' time on Fortnite?

  • 12 March 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

New Sega Mega Drive game made on '90s kit

Video

Tiny Tamagotchi bids for UK comeback

Video

Electric VR suit shocks gamers

Video

Flat-pack kit promises affordable AR

Video

Preview: Assassin’s Creed Origins

Video

Has Destiny 2 pleased video games fans?

Video

'Why we love retro video gaming'

Video

Meet the UK's most popular female gamer

Video

'Golden coder' making games apps at 82

  • 7 August 2017
  • From the section Asia
Video

Could free-roaming take VR to next level?

Video

Peter Jackson's AR studio reveals demo

Video

Gay 'dad dating' game is a surprise hit

Video

Hands-on with the Destiny 2 Beta

Video

Far Cry 5: Game causes online outcry

Video

Call of Duty: WWII hands-on preview

Video

E3: Nightmares come alive in VR hospital

Video

E3: Blind gamer takes on the games industry